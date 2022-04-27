Is BMW or BMW M Powering the Next-Generation Range Rover Sport SVR?

Jaguar and Land Rover purists are probably pretty bummed about the looming demise of the AJ-V8 engine family, whose roots lie in the late ‘90s, back when Ford was pulling the strings at Jaguar, and later the ill-fated Premier Automotive Group.
Starting out as a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 with a square bore and stroke, it evolved over several generations and variants into the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that everyone loves to hear roar in the latest Jaguar and Land Rover SVR models.
Sadly, at least in Land Rover’s case, models like the Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic or the soon-to-be-replaced Range Rover Sport SVR will be the last ones to feature this old-school British powerhouse.
With its third generation soon to be unveiled, the all-new Range Rover Sport in SVR guise will switch from the supercharged 5.0-liter beast to a more modern but much calmer sounding, twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8.
If the latter’s displacement and means of inductions sounds familiar you shouldn’t consult a doctor because it is, indeed, a version of the N63 engine developed by BMW.
Part of a combustion and electrified powertrain partnership agreed between JLR and BMW back in 2019, the engine is already available in the recently launched Range Rover, as the P530 version.
With 530 PS (523 HP) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal in the big RR, it is expected that the Range Rover Sport SVR might get a tad more power. Either that, or the partnership with BMW might also include the S63 version of that engine, used exclusively by full-blown M cars up to this point.
The second speculation is highly unlikely to become real, though, mainly because the Range Rover SVR would become a direct rival to the BMW X5 M, albeit stranger things have happened.
Remember, Land Rover used to be owned by BMW before Ford and Tata Motors, so the two companies have collaborated much closer than that in the past.
Based on the same aluminum-intensive architecture as the latest Range Rover, the new RR Sport is set to be unveiled later this spring, with the SVR version to arrive not much later.
Based on the same aluminum-intensive architecture as the latest Range Rover, the new RR Sport is set to be unveiled later this spring, with the SVR version to arrive not much later.