All-New 2022 Range Rover Visits LA Auto Show to Entice Its Target Audience

Land Rover introduced its latest generation Range Rover luxury SUV just last month, featuring an evolutionary yet very modern design that looks even better in the flesh than it does in official press images. This means that visitors to this year’s LA Auto Show will be in for a real treat.
The British carmaker couldn’t have missed this opportunity, bringing the 2022 Range Rover to AutoMobility LA – not only is the U.S. a key market for luxury SUVs, but California, in particular, tends to be very, let’s say welcoming, when it comes to expensive people haulers. And yes, the Range Rover is expensive, starting from $104,000.
Spending that sum means opting for the entry-level SE standard-wheelbase spec, powered by a 3.0-liter 395 hp mild-hybrid straight-six engine (P400 AWD). Other specs include Autobiography and First Edition, also available for the long-wheelbase models. The flagship specification is the long-wheelbase First Edition, which kicks off from $163,500.
Any spec above SE automatically comes with a 4.4-liter 523 hp twin-turbocharged V8 engine (P530 AWD), which also produces 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque, as opposed to the P400 AWD’s 406 lb-ft (550 Nm).
There’s not that big of a gap between the two power units as far as performance is concerned. The P400 AWD will max out at 150 mph (241 kph) and get you to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5.5 seconds. Meanwhile, the P530 AWD will climb to 155 mph (250 kph) and hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.4 seconds. It’s better, obviously, but not by a tremendous amount.
As for the two Range Rovers on display in LA, neither of them appear to be SE spec models, and since they don’t have Autobiography badges, we suspect we’re looking at two First Edition cars.
Come next year, Land Rover will also introduce an SV specification, featuring a four-seat configuration and two distinctive design themes (Serenity and Intrepid).
