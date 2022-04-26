2023 Range Rover Sport's Interior Previewed Ahead of May 10 Unveiling

Land Rover has started the teasing game of the all-new Range Rover Sport, which is due in exactly two weeks from today.
Set to debut on May 10, 2022, at 19:00 BST (2:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. CET), the “luxury performance SUV,” as the automaker describes it, has offered a glimpse inside revealing a very evolutionary styling.
Make no mistake, everything is brand new, yet it still has a rather minimalistic flair, with a similarly-styled dashboard panel. There is a widescreen infotainment system incorporated in the middle, and the center air vents are still mounted above it, yet they have a much wider design. Those two large buttons on the center console are likely used to control the HVAC, and the third one, to the right of the gearshift lever, is probably for accessing the infotainment.
In front of the passenger, the dashboard looks pretty much like before, and on the opposite side, there is a new multi-function steering wheel. Land Rover hasn’t revealed anything else, but it should sport a generous digital instrument cluster behind it. Topping off the updates will be the new door cards, complete with new buttons and different upholstery and trim, with the most exclusive stuff being reserved for the upper specs.
On the outside, the 2023 Range Rover Sport will look like a smaller version of the new-gen Range Rover. It will be based on its larger and more luxurious sibling’s architecture, which will make it compatible with a host of powertrains. The engine family has yet to be detailed, though it has been reported that it will feature at least one 3.0-liter straight-six with mild-hybrid assistance. Europeans might get theirs with diesel power too, and the SVR will sit at the top of the family, presumably with a twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from BMW, making around 600 metric horsepower (592 PS).
Make no mistake, everything is brand new, yet it still has a rather minimalistic flair, with a similarly-styled dashboard panel. There is a widescreen infotainment system incorporated in the middle, and the center air vents are still mounted above it, yet they have a much wider design. Those two large buttons on the center console are likely used to control the HVAC, and the third one, to the right of the gearshift lever, is probably for accessing the infotainment.
In front of the passenger, the dashboard looks pretty much like before, and on the opposite side, there is a new multi-function steering wheel. Land Rover hasn’t revealed anything else, but it should sport a generous digital instrument cluster behind it. Topping off the updates will be the new door cards, complete with new buttons and different upholstery and trim, with the most exclusive stuff being reserved for the upper specs.
On the outside, the 2023 Range Rover Sport will look like a smaller version of the new-gen Range Rover. It will be based on its larger and more luxurious sibling’s architecture, which will make it compatible with a host of powertrains. The engine family has yet to be detailed, though it has been reported that it will feature at least one 3.0-liter straight-six with mild-hybrid assistance. Europeans might get theirs with diesel power too, and the SVR will sit at the top of the family, presumably with a twin-turbo V8 engine sourced from BMW, making around 600 metric horsepower (592 PS).