Video Shows 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR Testing at the 'Ring, Super SUV Sounds Delicious

After numerous spy shots showing the 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR in all sorts of environments, it’s now time to concentrate on the dynamic aspect of the sporty model, which was recently caught on video doing the usual rounds at the Nurburgring.
Still wearing the fake skin on the outside, the all-new Range Rover Sport SVR will differentiate from the regular models by being more aggressive. Look for new front and rear bumpers, chin spoiler, mean diffuser, bigger air intakes, and a beefier wing mounted on the roof.
The Land Rover team responsible for bringing it to market will top it off with exclusive wheels, as well as a few upgrades inside. Here, expect front sports seats, new upholstery and trim options, some carbon fiber add-ons, and perhaps contrast stitching and piping. Drivers will get to choose between different modes, which will be refined over the normal variants of the Range Rover Sport.
Beneath the skin, the upcoming SVR will have a re-tuned chassis, with stiffer suspension. It should sit a bit closer to the ground and will bring enhanced braking. The icing on the cake will be the V8 engine, which is believed to have been sourced from BMW. The twin-turbo power unit will reportedly push out in the region of 600 metric horsepower, and if the number turns out to be correct, then it will have 25 hp more than the current range-topper of the series.
It's still too early to talk about the performance, though we can assume that it will be a bit quicker than its predecessor, which needs 4.5 seconds from naught to 62 mph (0-100 kph). Top speed might still be electronically limited to 174 mph (280 kph).
In all likelihood, the 2023 Range Rover Sport SVR will be unveiled before the end of the year and will start arriving at dealers shortly after.
