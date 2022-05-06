2023 Pagani C10 Hypercar Spied for the First Time With Production Body

Pagani is preparing a new hypercar, and its codename is C10. It will replace the Huayra, and its prototype has been spotted while testing on public roads. We already know it will be revealed later this year, which means more spy shots of it are coming our way.
Before that happens, let us take a look at the fresh batch of spy shots we have received today. As you can observe, the prototype comes with a few retro touches instead of going for something outlandish. It is still a hypercar, mind you, so all or most of the body panels are made of carbon fiber.
The front end went for large vents, along with various aerodynamic elements integrated into it, instead of canards or winglets, as they may be called. The company's signature side-view mirrors have been retained and the overall silhouette is unmistakably Pagani, as are the quadruple exhausts.
Now, those familiar with the Pagani range will notice that the design blends elements from older and newer models, like the front grille, or the teardrop shape of the cockpit. Together, all the elements make for a stunning design that has a certain blend of elegance and sportiness, which cannot be mistaken for anything else.
Behind the passenger compartment, the Pagani C10 is believed to have a V12 engine sourced from Mercedes-AMG. The unit is a twin-turbo one, and it should offer between 850 and 880 horsepower, but this is just an estimate made by people familiar with the matter.
We do not see any stickers that would announce first responders of the presence of a lithium-ion battery, and that might also mean that this Pagani C10 comes with limited or no electrification. It might not have any hybrid system at all, but do not rule out a micro-hybrid or even a mild-hybrid setup altogether.
Those who have been invited to order one have probably already seen its finished design, but that does not happen every time, and the first to get them will have a new hypercar in front of them next year.
