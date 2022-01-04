2023 Pagani C10 Hypercar Allegedly Leaked, It Is More Complicated

Pagani is set to reveal the Huayra's successor in 2022, and we already know it is referred to as the C10. A grainy image of what is claimed to be the 2023 Pagani C10 was published on Instagram by an account that has since deleted it. Moreover, the account itself deleted all its posts and has no further information.
Even before that account deleted the image, questions about it being legitimate were raised, but it is difficult to get confirmation of a leak in situations like these. The image is claimed to have been from an early customer presentation from late 2019 that was not supposed to reach the eyes of the public.
Instead of it being a photograph of the finished Pagani C10, it is claimed to be an accurate rendering, while the grainy part can be justified if it involves a picture of something that was printed on paper or displayed on a screen.
Since the presentation was supposed to be private, it is reasonable to understand why nobody could obtain a quality photograph of the image. Along with the image, a censored letter regarding a reservation for a production spot of a Pagani C10 is attached.
As we explained above, there is a good chance that the image in the photo gallery has nothing to do with the upcoming Pagani C10. We already know from previous statements made by Horacio Pagani that the C10 will be offered optionally with a manual transmission, as well as the fact that it will be the last non-hybrid Pagani ever made.
While most customers might go for the paddle-shifted dual-clutch automatic instead, it is interesting that Pagani took the time to offer a manual in the range of its latest hypercar. Propulsion will be handled by a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, V12 motor, sourced from the folks at Mercedes-AMG and modified to Pagani specification.
Pagani has reportedly sold out the C10 anyway, which means that all 300 units are reserved, as Autocar noted. We already know that the Italians will offer both coupé and roadster versions of the new model, which means that two separate reveal events should take place this year.
Instead of it being a photograph of the finished Pagani C10, it is claimed to be an accurate rendering, while the grainy part can be justified if it involves a picture of something that was printed on paper or displayed on a screen.
Since the presentation was supposed to be private, it is reasonable to understand why nobody could obtain a quality photograph of the image. Along with the image, a censored letter regarding a reservation for a production spot of a Pagani C10 is attached.
As we explained above, there is a good chance that the image in the photo gallery has nothing to do with the upcoming Pagani C10. We already know from previous statements made by Horacio Pagani that the C10 will be offered optionally with a manual transmission, as well as the fact that it will be the last non-hybrid Pagani ever made.
While most customers might go for the paddle-shifted dual-clutch automatic instead, it is interesting that Pagani took the time to offer a manual in the range of its latest hypercar. Propulsion will be handled by a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, V12 motor, sourced from the folks at Mercedes-AMG and modified to Pagani specification.
Pagani has reportedly sold out the C10 anyway, which means that all 300 units are reserved, as Autocar noted. We already know that the Italians will offer both coupé and roadster versions of the new model, which means that two separate reveal events should take place this year.