2023 Land Rover Defender 130 V8 Spied, Rear Overhang Looks Massive

We know that we’re dealing with nearly 119 inches (3,022 millimeters) since July 2019 thanks to a leaked presentation of the Defender lineup.The presentation further states model year 2022 although that Land Rover delayed the 130 to 2023 due to the health crisis. As opposed to the 5-, 6-, and 7-seat configurations of the 110, the 130 will be offered with 8 seats. Described as a premium explorer, the largest Defender from the current generation targets families and travel-oriented peeps with active lifestyles.Last, but certainly not least, Land Rover mentions three powertrains in the aforementioned presentation: D300 turbo diesel, P400 turbo gasoline, and P400e turbo gasoline plug-in hybrid. Not surprising anyone, the British automaker will sweeten the deal with a new option in the guise of a V8.Spied for the first time, the 130 in the photo gallery can be seen testing near and at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Gifted with four exhaust pipes, the camouflaged prototype is a right-hand-drive car with British plates fore and aft. Equipped with a ZF 8HP torque-converter automatic transmission, the Defender 130 V8 does raise a question: what V8 does it really have?The most obvious answer is the P525, a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 borrowed from Jaguar. Yet it’s a very old lump, a member of the AJ-V8 family that premiered with a displacement of 4.0 liters in 1997 in the XK8 and XJ8.Sooner rather than later, hearsay suggests that the Defender will follow in the Range Rover’s footsteps with BMW power . More specifically, the N63 twin-turbo V8 with 4.4 liters of displacement. In the full-size luxury, Land Rover quotes 523 ponies and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque.