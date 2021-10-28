2022 Land Rover Defender 130 Design Leaked by Patent Images

A few months before the grand unveiling in September 2019, the Defender was indirectly confirmed in three body styles: 90, 110, and 130. According to a leaked presentation, the 130 should’ve been introduced in August 2020 although that didn’t happen due to a pesky virus and a microchip shortage.
The leaked presentation further gave us a little insight into the dimensions of the family-sized option: 5,100 millimeters in length, 1,915 millimeters in height, and 1,999 millimeters in width. The only difference over the 110 is the length, namely 342 millimeters or 13.46 inches. “Premium explorer” is how Land Rover describes the largest Defender of them all, which has been confirmed to accommodate eight peeps with the help of three-row seats.
We also know the 3,022-millimeter wheelbase mirrors the wheelbase of the 110, which means that design changes have occurred aft of the rear axle. This hunch is confirmed by the patent images published by Spanish motoring publication Motor. The cited outlet believes that all-wheel drive and a torque-converter automatic with eight forward ratios will be standard, which is only natural of the most rugged Land Rover in production today.
Indistinguishable from the 110 from both front and behind, the 130 is longer than a Toyota Land Cruiser but not as long as the Jeep Grand Cherokee L. On the oily bits front, prospective customers will be offered a selection of turbocharged four-, six-, and eight-cylinder mills, along with a plug-in hybrid variant featuring a 2.0-liter turbo from the Ingenium family.
As for the V8, it remains to be seen if Land Rover will continue to rely on the Jaguar AJ-V8 currently used in the Defender V8. The supercharged lump develops 518 horsepower and 461 pound-feet (625 Nm) of torque, yet Land Rover has a better alternative. The BMW-sourced N63B44T3 in the Range Rover cranks out 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque, and it’s also more frugal thanks to a couple of spinny boys instead of the Eaton TVS blower that needs the engine’s own power to spin itself.
