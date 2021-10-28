2022 Range Rover Coupe Rendering Plays Something Old, Something New

Originally available exclusively with two doors, the Range Rover offered a four-door option in 1981. A torque-converter automatic came in 1982, and the second generation launched in 1994 exclusively with four doors.
Three years ago, Land Rover showcased the Range Rover SV Coupe in Geneva with two/three doors instead of the more typical four/five, marketing this model in the guise of an ultra-luxury sport utility vehicle. Two years ago, the British automaker made headlines by canceling the project in favor of next-generation models and battery-electric vehicle technology.
Be that as it may, I believe that Land Rover axed the SV Coupe over too few reservations. The high-riding luxobarge with two frameless doors carried a sticker price of £240,000 ($330,115 at current exchange rates), and 999 were intended for production. It’s also worth mentioning that developing a different stamping process for the SV Coupe would’ve been a very expensive undertaking, one that Land Rover simply could not afford.
To understand how badly the British automaker did back then, Land Rover announced that it’s canning the Discovery SVX one month after canning the Range Rover SV Coupe. The context of these cancellations also includes a loss of £3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, including a £3.1 billion charge adjusting the value of the manufacturer’s capitalized investments.
Refashioned with brand-new underpinnings for the 2022 model year, the Range Rover soldiers on with a four-/five-door arrangement. Imagined with two oversized doors by pixel artist X-Tomi Design, the rendering before your eyes can be considered an interweave of heritage and failed ambitions.
Even though Land Rover won’t offer a coupe-ified Range Rover anytime soon because there’s little demand for such a vehicle, they have finally retired the Jaguar AJ-V8 in favor of BMW power. The N63B44T3 mill is rated at 523 ponies (530 PS) and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque, and come 2024, the gentle giant from Solihull will receive a full-electric option.
