You Won’t Believe How Much a Loaded New 2022 Range Rover Costs in the United States

Land Rover has basically invented the luxury SUV segment with the original Range Rover. Launched toward the end of the 1960s, it was followed by the second, third, and fourth generations. As of earlier this week, they have a brand new one in their portfolio, which is about to enter production at the company’s Solihull plant in the United Kingdom.
Looking like an evolution of its predecessor, the 2022 Range Rover is built around the new MLA-Flex platform, which makes it compatible not only with internal combustion engines, but plug-in hybrids and even battery-electric powertrains as well.
Truth be told, not all of them will be available from launch, as in the United States, for instance, it will be offered with six- and eight-cylinder units. The former is a turbocharged 3.0-liter Ingenium with mild-hybrid tech, rated at 395 hp and 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) of torque. The latter comes from BMW’s stable, and is a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, with 523 hp and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
Since we mentioned the U.S. market, we might as well tell you that Land Rover has already launched the online configurator. Available here, the tool lets users choose between three distinct variants of the luxury high-rider. The lineup kicks off with the standard wheelbase, which carries an MSRP of $104,000. The long-wheelbase model with seating for seven is a $110,000 affair, before destination, dealer fees, and options, and the long-wheelbase model starts at $156,000.
It doesn’t cost anything to configure your ideal 2022 Range Rover, and since money is technically no issue here, we decided to spec the range-topper to the max. Thus, after checking each and every box, we found out that those looking for the ultimate trim level will have to pay in excess of $200,000. That’s $202,257.30 to be more precise, which is the MSRP as per the configurator. So, how does the ideal Range Rover look like in your opinion? Feel free to share your builds in the image gallery below.
