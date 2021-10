The New Bronco Launch Was an Epic Fail, This 03 Discovery Could Hold You Over for Now

Coming to us via an anonymous private seller on Craigslist.com, this 2003 Disco has all the same qualities that make the new Bronco a great off-road truck. You’d expect such quality from a company that supposedly climbs every mountain and crosses every stream. With exactly 138,800 miles on the odometer, this one’s fared pretty well for a nearly 20-year-old British SUV To the owner’s credit, they appear to be someone who likes to tinker a bit with his off-road toys. They happily boast about all the neat bits and pieces they’ve mended and added over the years. These items include but aren’t limited to a Sony head unit with Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Aftermarket Off-road 16 inch Terra Firma Steel Wheels with Cooper SST all-terrain tires, new brakes and rotors, and confirmation that the head gasket was changed by the previous owner, smart move there.Of course, this isn’t a perfect truck, and there are some wear and tear spots both inside and out. But if you got to have a high-quality off-road toy to throw around before the start of the next Overlanding season, you can do a heck of a lot worse than this old Disco.It could always be worse. You could be stuck waiting at home for a Bronco while Ford scramble like headless chickens to fix them before they’ve even been sold. It will be $11,999 cash given to the owner for that privilege. It’ll at least hold you over until your Bronco finally arrives.