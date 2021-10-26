New Range Rover Video And Details Leak Ahead of Public Reveal

Land Rover has done a nice job of keeping its new Range Rover product line well hidden. However, now on the precipice of its public debut, some of the most important details have found their way out a little bit early.
Under the hood will be the same 4.4-liter V8 found in many BMW M models. That's perhaps the least surprising detail that we can confirm. It's been rumored for more than a year at this point. The 530 horsepower engine reaches 60 mph in just 4.6-seconds, according to reports.
The move from the current 5.0-liter supercharged V8 to BMW's twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter unit is a step forward, though. Range Rover provides the same punch in terms of horsepower and allows the company to get better efficiency ratings.
In fact, efficiency is so important to Range Rover that the new model is said to be the most aerodynamic model in its segment. Drag has been reduced to just 0.30. That sleek body is on display in a newly leaked video that shows us even more than the exterior.
In the video posted to Instagram, we see the Range Rover traversing switchbacks as it climbs to its destination. Clearly, this is a more simplified body than the outgoing model. Once the Range Rover stops, we get a bit more of its interior.
The rear will have the same split door hatch that made the Range Rover a staple decades ago. We also see the addition of a step system that's integrated into the lower portion of the tailgate. In this instance, a dog uses it to get out of the Range Rover in the most elegant fashion.
Indeed, there are many new tricks up the sleeve of this new luxury truck from Land Rover. We'll cover the launch as it happens and update as necessary.
