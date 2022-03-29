Mark Higgins Drives Defender 90 to Victory in Bowler Defender Challenge

Last week, we wrote about Mark Higgins entering the Bowler Defender Challenge to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise. The rally driver, who is also a stunt driver in the James Bond movies, has returned with a win. He took home first place in the North Wales leg of the 2022 Defender Bowler Challenge.
Mark Higgins drove a Bowler Defender 90 that had a livery designed specially to mark six decades of James Bond films. The British marque has a long-standing partnership with the production team, and this is not the first time the link between James Bond and Land Rover is celebrated.
In the case of Mark Higgins, he was at the wheel in the last four Bond movies, including last year's No Time To Die. Mark Higgins is more known for his work as a rally driver, as he has won several competitions over the years in various vehicles.
In this event, Higgins had Claire Williams as his co-driver, and the duo finished the race one minute and 41 seconds ahead of their nearest competitors. Their finishing time was 55 minutes and 12 seconds, so getting almost two minutes ahead in an hour is a big deal, if you ask us. This is not Higgins' first rodeo when competitions are concerned, though.
To be specific, Higgins has entered 47 WRC events since 1990, during which he raced for teams like Nissan, Volkswagen, Vauxhall, Ford, M-Sport, and Stobart Motorsport. Higgins is also known for his antics in various Subaru cars, including on the Isle of Man TT route.
At this point, we should underline the fact that he was born on the Isle of Man, and his parents got him into karting in 1980, when he was nine years old.
Higgins managed to win the British Rally Championship three times, and his work as a stunt driver began after many years of collaborations with Ben Collins, the former Stig of BBC's Top Gear. When Higgins is not rallying or doing any stunts, he operates a family rally school in Carno with his brother and their dad. How cool is that?
