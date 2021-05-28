2023 Kia Sportage Shows Striking Headlights in New Spy Photos

Ever since Hyundai took over Kia during the Asian financial crisis of the 1990s, the South Koreans have steadily built up their portfolio, brand image, and quality. Kia went back to profitability and worldwide success thanks to the rising demand for crossover utility vehicles that include the Sportage, which is the brand’s best-selling nameplate in the U.S. of A.
Joined at the hip with the Hyundai Tucson since the early 2000s, the Sportage prepares to be redesigned from the ground up for the 2023 model year on the N3 platform. Developed for compact, mid-size, and large vehicles with front- or all-wheel drive, the N3 is currently used by the likes of the Sonata, Santa Fe, Carnival minivan, Sorento, and K8 luxury sedan.
Spied with less camouflage than ever before during final validation in Europe, the Sportage follows the Tucson’s recipe for striking headlights. The signature lighting is particularly nice, but the tiger-nose grille is certain to give the Sportage a milder appearance than the Tucson.
The biggest difference comes in the guise of door-mounted mirrors and a sharper design for the C-pillars from the side profile. Pictured with independent rear suspension, all-wheel drive, a single-tipped exhaust system, and LED taillights, this production-spec prototype also appears to feature a longer wheelbase and overall length than the 2022 Sportage.
The sloping roofline pretty much sums up the visual changes. Expected to premiere next month with a far techier interior than its venerable predecessor, the fifth-generation Sportage will be available as a mild hybrid, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid in addition to gasoline and diesel powerplants.
As far as the U.S. market is concerned, the 2.5-liter Smartstream GDi with 187 horsepower on tap and an eight-speed automatic transmission should be the base combo. The hybrid option is expected with 226 horsepower and roughly 38 miles per gallon (6.2 liters per 100 kilometers) on the highway, and the plug-in hybrid will feature the 1.6-liter turbo from the Sonata.
