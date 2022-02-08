2023 Kia Sportage PHEV Debuts With Standard AWD, 32-Mile Targeted EV Range

After the 2.5-liter base powertrain and the 1.6-liter turbo hybrid, the all-new Sportage for the U.S. market welcomes a plug-in hybrid with standard all-wheel drive. Just like the hybrid, the plug-in hybrid also features a 1.6-liter turbo mill that belts out up to 130 kW (177 hp).
The four-cylinder engine is joined by a 66.9-kW electric motor and a 13.8-kWh battery pack that’s estimated to fully charge in two hours on a Level 2 charging station. Total system output is 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) of torque, which is tremendously good for a compact crossover.
Instead of a boring continuously variable transmission (Toyota RAV4 Prime, anyone?), the Sportage PHEV is rocking a six-speed automatic transmission. Six ratios may not be much by current standards, but on the other hand, it’s more than enough for a PHEV from the compact segment.
Equipped with a 7.2-kWh onboard charger, the fuel-sipping variant is targeting 32 miles (51 kilometers) of driving range. By comparison, the RAV4 Prime is good for 42 miles (68 kilometers) according to the EPA. It’s not a fair comparison, however, because Toyota uses an 18-kWh pack.
“The first Sportage PHEV to be introduced in the U.S. demonstrates that Kia is listening to our consumers who are asking for electrified solutions and super-efficient powertrains,” said Kia North America president Sean Yoon. “As Kia continues to implement our Plan S strategy and push toward carbon neutrality, models like the Sportage PHEV are paving the way.”
Consumer demand is one thing, but Sean Yoon failed to mention that Kia has to improve its fleet-wide MPG in the coming years. More specifically, vehicles in model years 2023 to 2026 must reduce greenhouse gas emissions between 5 and 10 percent each year. In other words, the fleet average must improve to 40 miles per gallon (5.8 liters per 100 kilometers) by 2026.
EPA estimates for the Sportage PHEV are not available at press time, but look forward to great figures. The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime, for example, is averaging 38 miles per gallon (6.2 liters per 100 kilometers).
