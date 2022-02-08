Hyundai and Kia Issue Recall, Ask Affected Owners To Park Outside Over Possible Fire Risk

South Korean auto manufacturers Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall asking specific model car owners to park their vehicles outside over a possible fire risk. The recall comes barely two months after the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Administration) opened an ‘engineering analysis’ probe into the automobile manufacturers.
It’s not the first time Hyundai and Kia are on the spot over engine fire issues affecting their vehicles. Both carmakers have had a long history of fire recalls over six years. Last year, Kia recalled some 380,000 over a potential fire risk, asking owners to park their vehicles outside.
The two South Korean auto manufacturers have issued yet another recall and are asking about 485,000 affected car owners to park their vehicles outside over a possible fire risk from the engine. The units can catch fire while off, AP News reported.
The U.S. top regulator’s engineering analysis initiated in December 2021 investigated about 3 million units and was aware of 161 fire incidents potentially caused by engine failures.
This time, the fire risk is due to contamination in the antilock brake control module, which can lead to an electric short.
In 2017, the two automakers issued one of the largest recalls of about 1.5 million units, with affected models dating as far back as 2011. The carmakers agreed to pay a $210 million U.S. auto safety penalty.
According to AP News, the current recall affects Kia Sportage SUVs from 2014 to 2016 and K900 sedans built from 2016 to 2018. Hyundai units include Santa Fe SUVs from 2016 to 2018, Santa Fe Sports from 2017 to 2018, the 2019 Santa Fe XL, and 2014 and 2015 Tucson SUVs.
The NHTSA prioritizes consumer safety, and the current recall could spell more trouble for the two automakers who are already on the spot over engine fire problems. The U.S. regulator asked has owners to park their vehicles outside until the manufacturer resolves the fire issues.
