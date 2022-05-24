2023 Honda CR-V Design Teaser Includes Bold Exterior Lighting

Have a wild guess which is the best-selling Honda in the United States of America. Some would say Civic, but in truth, it’s actually the CR-V SUV.
As opposed to 263,787 units of the compact sedan and hatchback, the compact crossover moved 361,271 units last year. The fifth best-selling automobile in the United States of America will be refreshed for 2023 according to the Japanese company, which promises increased versatility.
“A more advanced hybrid system for a sportier driving experience” has been confirmed as well, together with more capability. The exterior design is dubbed “rugged and sophisticated” even though some details are bland and others are somewhat exaggerated. The trim on the lower front grille and the exhaust garnish, for example, make the compact SUV unnecessarily busy.
More details will be provided in the coming weeks as Honda prepares to fully unveil the refreshed utility vehicle sometime this summer. Emphasis on refreshed because it’s not a ground-up redesign that employs a brand-new vehicle architecture. Series production should begin this coming fall.
The CR-V is expected to share many bits and bobs with the Civic, which features an improved version of the previous Civic’s platform. More specifically, torsional rigidity went up 8 percent while bending rigidity went up 13 percent. Honda further waxes lyrical about the handling and NVH.
As far as the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department is concerned, Honda didn’t make it clear if hybrid is the only way forward. Given that Toyota’s ever-popular RAV4 and North American rivals still offer combustion-only powertrains, there’s no denying the current 1.5-liter turbo will carry over.
For the 2022 model year, the CR-V produces 190 ponies and 179 pound-feet (243 Nm). In the 11th-generation Civic, this lump is much obliged to deliver 180 horsepower and 177 pound-feet (240 Nm) of torque. As for the outgoing CR-V Hybrid, the fuel-sipping powertrain flaunts 212 total system horsepower and up to 40 miles per gallon (5.9 l/100 km) in the urban jungle.
