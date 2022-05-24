Low-Mileage 1976 Honda GL1000 LTD Is the Classic Rarity You Need in Your Collection

It doesn’t even have a fraction of the creature comforts offered by newer tourers, and it’s one hell of a ride, nonetheless.
For the 1976 model-year, Honda manufactured approximately 2,000 Limited Edition copies of the GL1000 Gold Wing exclusively for the U.S. market. Celebrating the nation’s bicentennial, the GL1000 LTD is powered by a liquid-cooled SOHC flat-four mill, which packs two valves per cylinder head and a quartet of Keihin carburetors measuring 32 mm (1.3 inches) in diameter.
This 999cc brute is connected to a five-speed constant-mesh transmission that spins the bike’s rear 17-inch D.I.D wheel by means of a driveshaft. At around 7,500 rpm, the engine is capable of summoning up to 78 untamed horses, while a respectable torque output figure of 61 pound-feet (83 Nm) will be spawned at 6,500 revs per minute.
Upon reaching the ground, this force lets the special-edition Gold Wing accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.1 seconds, before plateauing at a top speed of 122 mph (196 kph). The powertrain componentry sits inside a double cradle skeleton, which is supported by 37 mm (1.5 inches) telescopic forks at the front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the rear end.
Braking originates from dual 232 mm (9.1 inches) discs and two-piston calipers up north, along with a 250 mm (9.8 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper down south. Before you add any fluids to the equation, the Japanese predator will tip the scales at 584 pounds (265 kg).
The GL1000 presented above these paragraphs has a mere 1,200 miles (1,900 km) on the odometer, and it comes with new timing belts, fresh motor oil and refurbished carbs. In addition, the bike’s fuel and water pumps have been replaced with modern substitutes under current ownership.
If you’ve got some cash to burn, then we encourage you to visit the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website as soon as possible, because this ravishing Gold Wing is up for grabs! The highest of the seven bids submitted so far is placed at 6,500 bucks, and you’ve got until May 26 to register yours at no reserve.
