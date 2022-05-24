Unique Method of Securing Car Using Chain and Padlock Goes Viral

When some people turn to tech and smart tracking devices to protect their cars from theft, others are willing to put much simpler protection methods in place. A short video that appeared online, filmed on May 22 in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, Brazil, shows just how far the feeling of protecting your car can take some people.
Someone filmed a Honda Civic Sedan in a parking lot with a chain tied to the car's door handle and front wheel, while the car's owner had secured the chain with a padlock.
We don't know if the car was locked and the chain was on for extra security. Maybe the driver couldn't lock the door and put that chain on to discourage thieves from stealing the car altogether.
We're not sure how discouraged thieves would be to steal a car "protected" this way, but the images have gone public and have sparked some commentary.
It makes no sense to suspect that the owner was so naive as to think this would prevent someone from getting into his prized Civic.
Perhaps it would have been better if he had chained the doors from the inside and exited through the trunk. But, being a sedan, the rear seats probably don't fold down, so he couldn't have gotten out the back door.
Anyway, it's pretty certain that if thieves decide to steal this car they most certainly won't be stopped by this chain. More than likely the door handle will break off and the wheel will be destroyed by that chain. Not to mention that the chain can be cut quite easily with special pliers found at any tool store.
On top of it, thieves are likely not that attracted to an ordinary silver Honda Civic Sedan with tinted windows. We'd understand the thieves' reasoning if it was at least a high-horsepower Honda Type R.
The chain and lock are good for protecting your bike from thieves rather than your car.
We don't know if the car was locked and the chain was on for extra security. Maybe the driver couldn't lock the door and put that chain on to discourage thieves from stealing the car altogether.
We're not sure how discouraged thieves would be to steal a car "protected" this way, but the images have gone public and have sparked some commentary.
It makes no sense to suspect that the owner was so naive as to think this would prevent someone from getting into his prized Civic.
Perhaps it would have been better if he had chained the doors from the inside and exited through the trunk. But, being a sedan, the rear seats probably don't fold down, so he couldn't have gotten out the back door.
Anyway, it's pretty certain that if thieves decide to steal this car they most certainly won't be stopped by this chain. More than likely the door handle will break off and the wheel will be destroyed by that chain. Not to mention that the chain can be cut quite easily with special pliers found at any tool store.
On top of it, thieves are likely not that attracted to an ordinary silver Honda Civic Sedan with tinted windows. We'd understand the thieves' reasoning if it was at least a high-horsepower Honda Type R.
The chain and lock are good for protecting your bike from thieves rather than your car.