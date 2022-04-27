2023 Honda CR-V Confirmed With 2.0L Engine, CVT, Standard FWD, Optional AWD

The California Air Resources Board has revealed through executive orders granted to light-duty vehicles the powertrain and transmission choices of the all-new Honda HR-V. Listed as a 2023 model, the crossover utility vehicle will come with a naturally-aspirated mill as originally expected.
CARB doesn’t mention what kind of power and torque we’re dealing with, but on the other hand, we already have a yardstick in the guise of the Civic. Also based on the Civic, the HR-V is probably going to mirror the four-door sedan’s output: 158 ponies and 138 pound-feet (187 Nm) at 4,200 rpm.
The 2.0-liter engine is connected to a yawner of a continuously variable transmission, which is appropriate for this application. Torque-converter automatics are more complicated, heavier, and not as efficient as CVTs although stepped gears feel much better than a belt-and-pulley system.
Codenamed K20C2, the i-VTEC DOHC engine is capable of up to 35 miles per gallon (6.7 liters per 100 kilometers) on the combined test cycle in the Civic. Being taller and likely heavier as well, the HR-V won’t be as efficient. Speaking of efficiency, the California Air Resources Board further lists front- and all-wheel-drive specifications of the 2.0L CVT pairing.
Revealed on April 4th with slightly friendlier styling than the global HR-V that features hybrid power, the U.S. version will square off with the likes of the Toyota Corolla Cross. As a brief refresher, the Corolla-based rival is available with front- and all-wheel drive, comes with a continuously variable transmission, and its 2.0-liter engine isn’t shabby. With 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet (205 Nm) at 4,400 rpm, it’s pretty good for this particular segment and slightly better than the HR-V’s lump.
The Corolla Cross is priced at $22,195 for the most basic configuration available, while the Civic Sedan can be yours for as little as $22,350 excluding taxes. Also worthy of note, the outgoing HR-V costs $21,870.
