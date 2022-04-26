Ultra-Clean 1982 Honda CB900 Custom Might Have You Double-Checking What Year It Is

The CB900C is a machine that‘ll spice up your cruiser game with rich oriental flavors.
Generally speaking, you’d expect an unrestored 40-year-old motorcycle with 31k miles (50,000 km) on the clock to look fairly weary, but that’s far from being the case with this superb 1982 Honda CB900 Custom. The antique samurai hasn’t seen any major refurbishment during its life, but it did receive aftermarket grips and fresh saddle upholstery under previous ownership.
The CB900C is powered by an air-cooled 902cc inline-four engine that houses twin camshafts, sixteen valves and a quartet of 32 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin carburetors. This bad boy is coupled with a dual-range five-speed transmission, which keeps the rear 16-inch Comstar wheel in motion through a driveshaft.
When the tachometer’s needle hovers over 9,000 revs per minute, the four-stroke mill is capable of producing up to 95 hp. At a lower point on the rpm range, Honda’s titan gets pushed forward by 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of twisting force. Upon touching the asphalt, the oomph can lead to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
A tubular steel duplex cradle frame is what holds everything in place, and it’s supported by 37 mm (1.5 inches) telescopic forks up north. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to dual air-assisted shock absorbers. Braking comes from twin rotors measuring 280 mm (11 inches) at the front, along with a single 297 mm (11.7 inches) disc at six o’clock.
If you were to fill its 4.2-gallon (16-liter) fuel tank to the brim, the ‘82 MY CB900 Custom would tip the scales at 611 pounds (277 kg). The beast we’ve just examined is going on the block at no reserve, and you might be able to snatch it in exchange for approximately 3,000 bones. In case you’re interested, make sure you pay the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform a visit by April 29, as that’s when the auction will end.
The CB900C is powered by an air-cooled 902cc inline-four engine that houses twin camshafts, sixteen valves and a quartet of 32 mm (1.3 inches) Keihin carburetors. This bad boy is coupled with a dual-range five-speed transmission, which keeps the rear 16-inch Comstar wheel in motion through a driveshaft.
When the tachometer’s needle hovers over 9,000 revs per minute, the four-stroke mill is capable of producing up to 95 hp. At a lower point on the rpm range, Honda’s titan gets pushed forward by 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) of twisting force. Upon touching the asphalt, the oomph can lead to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
A tubular steel duplex cradle frame is what holds everything in place, and it’s supported by 37 mm (1.5 inches) telescopic forks up north. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to dual air-assisted shock absorbers. Braking comes from twin rotors measuring 280 mm (11 inches) at the front, along with a single 297 mm (11.7 inches) disc at six o’clock.
If you were to fill its 4.2-gallon (16-liter) fuel tank to the brim, the ‘82 MY CB900 Custom would tip the scales at 611 pounds (277 kg). The beast we’ve just examined is going on the block at no reserve, and you might be able to snatch it in exchange for approximately 3,000 bones. In case you’re interested, make sure you pay the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform a visit by April 29, as that’s when the auction will end.