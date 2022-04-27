2023 Nissan Altima's Pretty New Face Scooped, It's Getting a New Infotainment System Too

In production since 2018 in the United States, and in China as well, the sixth-generation Nissan Altima is getting ready for its first mid-cycle refresh.
Spied in a premiere, the 2023 model has a new face, with a different interpretation of the brand’s V-motion grille that appears to be about the same size as before. The bumper has bigger side air intakes, and the headlights are also new, though we cannot tell you much about their shape, as they are under wraps.
A fatter spoiler adorns the trunk lid whose badges were covered up. Everything else looks identical, including the taillights, bumper, four-fin diffuser, and even the positioning of the reflectors. Still, there is enough time in order for Nissan to take care of these aspects, too, so we wouldn’t be surprised if they get updated, alongside the wheels and colors, perhaps.
The wraps temporarily came off the dashboard, and our man with the cam was close enough to snap a few pictures of the new infotainment screen that is bigger than before and adopts a more rectangular shape. New switchgear can be seen below the display, and it seems that the car manufacturer gave it new surrounding trim as well, with a piano black finish.
In all likelihood, the engine options will carry over without any major upgrades. This means that the 2.5-liter should still be good for 188 hp and 180 lb-ft (244 Nm) of torque, whereas the turbocharged 2.0-liter unit might kick out an identical 236 hp and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm). The all-wheel drive system will still be an option in certain trim levels, when ordered with the 2.5-liter mill.
Nissan’s facelifted mid-size sedan, which will continue to rival the likes of the Toyota Camry, will likely debut in the coming months, before launching as a 2023 model.
