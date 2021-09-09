2023 Ford Ranger Teaser Video Reveals Two Body Styles

Upgraded for the 2022 model year with the Splash Package and Splash Limited Edition, the Ranger as we know it will be discontinued next year for a brand-new pickup that Ford has been testing in Australia and New Zealand. The following promo video teases the left-hand-drive Ranger for Europe, and so far, the Blue Oval is willing to confirm two body styles and bed lengths: SuperCrew and SuperCab with 5- and 6-foot boxes.
As far as the EU and United Kingdom are concerned, the Ford Motor Company has confirmed a reveal date of “later this year” and a 2022 launch. Over in the United States, the mid-size truck will be made at the Michigan Assembly Plant together with the mighty Bronco for the 2023 model year.
Fine-tuned on the grit and in the heat of the desert, on rocky trails, in mud conditions, steep inclines, and in sub-zero weather on a frozen lake, the Ranger is understandably Built Ford Tough. Pictured with a C-shaped pattern for the daytime running lights and circular LED fog lights in the front bumper, the newcomer should be offered with at least three engines.
Aussie, NZ, and European customers will probably receive the 2.0-liter EcoBlue four-cylinder turbo diesel with single- and bi-turbo setups. This lump develops between 170 and 213 horsepower plus 420 and 500 Nm (310 and 369 pound-feet) of torque, which is more than adequate for the segment and the Ranger Raptor alike. As for the U.S. market, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost may be joined by a six-cylinder option for the locally-made Ranger Raptor.
Currently rated at 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet (420 Nm), the four-pot motor could be improved to 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet (441 Nm) of torque on premium-grade fuel to mirror the output figures of the Bronco. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 twin-turbo engine in the Bronco is far more like it, and rumors indicate the possibility of a plug-in hybrid as well.
On that note, Volkswagen’s gray-haired Amarok pickup truck is up for a redesign as well. On this occasion, it’ll be a Ranger in all but name because the Wolfsburg- and Dearborn-based brands are strategic partners.
