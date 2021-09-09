2022 Ford Focus ST Estate Spied With Minimal Changes, Looks Almost Ready for Debut

Sporty compact wagons are not that popular anymore, but Ford is among the companies that won’t give up on the segment, for now at least. Thus, the current Focus ST Estate is getting ready to be replaced by a facelifted iteration that is believed to be just around the corner.
Spied testing on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean, a little over a week after the Focus and Focus ST hatchbacks were seen rubbing shoulders on public roads, this red-finished prototype wears some camouflage at both ends meant to disguise the changes.
Up front, expect the usual styling tweaks, like the new bumper with repositioned fog lamps and perhaps a different central air intake. We don’t know if they did anything to the grille, but what we can tell you is that the headlights appear to have different graphics.
Save for the taillights, which have a new pattern, everything else looks the same at the back. For example, the bumper carries over, at least on this prototype, with the same cutout on the right side of the diffuser for the double tailpipes. We cannot say for sure whether the Y-spoke alloy wheels are new, yet they do partially cover the red brake calipers.
The mid-cycle refresh of the Focus ST Estate is expected to bring a few styling updates inside too, where it is very likely that the upholstery and trim will be revised. A new infotainment system is understood to replace the current unit, and you will catch a glimpse of it by zooming in on pic #8 in the gallery above.
As far as the powertrain family is concerned, the long-roof variant will follow in the footsteps of the hot hatch, whose 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine might be slightly updated. The stricter emission regulations could seal the fate of the turbodiesel.
Ford will reportedly uncover the 2022 Focus ST in the coming months, and the Estate will probably follow it not long after.
Up front, expect the usual styling tweaks, like the new bumper with repositioned fog lamps and perhaps a different central air intake. We don’t know if they did anything to the grille, but what we can tell you is that the headlights appear to have different graphics.
Save for the taillights, which have a new pattern, everything else looks the same at the back. For example, the bumper carries over, at least on this prototype, with the same cutout on the right side of the diffuser for the double tailpipes. We cannot say for sure whether the Y-spoke alloy wheels are new, yet they do partially cover the red brake calipers.
The mid-cycle refresh of the Focus ST Estate is expected to bring a few styling updates inside too, where it is very likely that the upholstery and trim will be revised. A new infotainment system is understood to replace the current unit, and you will catch a glimpse of it by zooming in on pic #8 in the gallery above.
As far as the powertrain family is concerned, the long-roof variant will follow in the footsteps of the hot hatch, whose 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine might be slightly updated. The stricter emission regulations could seal the fate of the turbodiesel.
Ford will reportedly uncover the 2022 Focus ST in the coming months, and the Estate will probably follow it not long after.