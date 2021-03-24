2023 Ferrari Purosangue Will not be a Traditional SUV

There are more questions than answers with every sighting of Ferrari’s upcoming crossover, the Purosangue, and most revolve around the looks of the peculiar mule that Maranello has chosen for testing.
Clearly based on a chopped-up Maserati Levante, the 2022 Ferrari Purosangue mule sits only slightly higher off the ground than a usual Ferrari supercar, and looks more like a weird hatchback than a full-on SUV.
That is because the Purosangue will not be an SUV, but an FUV, which believe it or not stands for Ferrari Utility Vehicle according to how some high-placed Ferrari executives are calling it.
Then again, even Lamborghini calls the Urus an SSUV (Super Sport Utility Vehicle), so Ferrari is not exactly being special by not calling it an old-fashioned SUV.
Even though it is about a year away from its official launch, Ferrari’s first-ever SUV (okay, FUV) continues to gather testing miles as a weird mule and not a pre-production prototype for some reason.
Maranello’s first high-bodied model is expected to reveal itself to the public in the first half of 2022, when it will try to teach the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX a thing or two about drama in the rarefied high-performance crossover segment.
The mule is much tinier than the Maserati donor car, with both the front and rear doors cut to fit inside a visibly shorter wheelbase.
As the third-ever production Ferrari to feature all-wheel-drive after the GTC4 Lusso and the FF, the Purosangue is expected to offer an even more high-tech AWD system, one that has no correspondent in another modern car.
Tuned for cutting corners and not for rock-crawling, it should make Ferrari’s FUV handle more like a GT with rear doors and a rear hatch than an SUV.
That said, and despite all the mule sightings catching it sitting low to the ground, the Purosangue should come with a suspension that offers different levels of ground clearance.
A version of the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 from the 812 Superfast and upcoming ‘Versione Speciale’ should provide the oomph for the top version, but the Purosangue will also feature a hybridized twin-turbo V8.
