2023 Ferrari Purosangue Will not be a Traditional SUV

Clearly based on a chopped-up Maserati Levante, the 2022 Ferrari Purosangue mule sits only slightly higher off the ground than a usual Ferrari supercar, and looks more like a weird hatchback than a full-onThat is because the Purosangue will not be an SUV, but an FUV, which believe it or not stands for Ferrari Utility Vehicle according to how some high-placed Ferrari executives are calling it.Then again, even Lamborghini calls the Urus an SSUV (Super), so Ferrari is not exactly being special by not calling it an old-fashioned SUV.Even though it is about a year away from its official launch, Ferrari’s first-ever SUV (okay, FUV) continues to gather testing miles as a weird mule and not a pre-production prototype for some reason.Maranello’s first high-bodied model is expected to reveal itself to the public in the first half of 2022, when it will try to teach the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX a thing or two about drama in the rarefied high-performance crossover segment.The mule is much tinier than the Maserati donor car, with both the front and rear doors cut to fit inside a visibly shorter wheelbase.As the third-ever production Ferrari to feature all-wheel-drive after the GTC4 Lusso and the FF, the Purosangue is expected to offer an even more high-techsystem, one that has no correspondent in another modern car.Tuned for cutting corners and not for rock-crawling, it should make Ferrari’s FUV handle more like a GT with rear doors and a rear hatch than an SUV.That said, and despite all the mule sightings catching it sitting low to the ground, the Purosangue should come with a suspension that offers different levels of ground clearance.A version of the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 from the 812 Superfast and upcoming ‘Versione Speciale’ should provide the oomph for the top version, but the Purosangue will also feature a hybridized twin-turbo V8.