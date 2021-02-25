2023 Ferrari Purosangue SUV Rendered With Roma Styling, Looks Too Bulbous

Sergio Marchionne said “you have to shoot me first” when he was asked about a Ferrari SUV in 2016. But the inevitable did happen. Before his death in 2018, the head honcho of FCA let it slip at the Capital Markets Day that a utility vehicle is on the horizon for the Prancing Horse.
The Purosangue nameplate was revealed that same year. Italian for thoroughbred, the Purosange was supposed to be revealed in 2020 for the 2021 model year according to Marchionne. His successor, Louis Camilleri, then conceded that Ferrari will not keep that promise.
Spied on multiple occasions with Ferrari GTC4Lusso and Maserati Levante body panels, the Cavallino Rampante that everyone loves to hate is reportedly coming next year as a 2023 model. Even though the final design is a mystery for the time being, pixel artist Kleber Silva has imagined the newcomer with influences from the most elegant Ferrari of the modern era.
Essentially a jacked-up Roma grand tourer with five doors including the liftgate, this rendering wouldn’t please Enzo too much because the bulbous proportions aren’t fitting for the best name in the business. The exposed handles for the rear doors may also be incorrect according to hearsay that suggests hidden handles inspired by the Alfa Romeo 156 and 147.
Right after he took the reins of the Italian automaker, Camilleri made it clear that “we have to get it perfect. We just need a bit more time.” Reading between the lines, the Purosangue has been delayed in order to perfect the exterior design and the on-road characteristics of the super utility vehicle.
Once it goes official, the Ferrari SUV will meet a crowded field of high-performance and ultra-luxury contenders. The Lamborghini Urus and Rolls-Royce Cullinan come to mind, along with the Bentley Bentayga and Mercedes-AMG G 63. The Maserati Levante didn’t make the list, sorry!
Last, but certainly not least, Camilleri acknowledged that Ferrari doesn’t see the current crop of SUVs as benchmarks. Given the Prancing Horse logo’s significance and the automaker’s obsession for best-in-segment handling, the Purosangue has the makings of a very tantalizing machine.
