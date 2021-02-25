Custom Toyota 86 Combines Jaguar-Like Retro JDM Looks With Crazy Stance

The new Toyota 86 will arrive soon, but its predecessors had such a big impact on the JDM scene that we'll be talking about them for decades. Today, we'll look at something other than the usual widebody kit, though this has the crazy wheels every 86er wants.
You might not believe this, but this red-bodied 86 is in a way stock. It didn't come like this from the factory, but Toyota did make it. To be more precise, this is the 86 style Cb, launched six years ago. It was designed specifically to attract Japanese women, but it's pretty rare.
the model was previewed at the 2013 Tokyo Auto Salon as the "86xStyle Cb". It features a unique front end that replaces the pre-facelift one, basically what we know as a Scion. Round headlights are designed to fit within a new nose, features that give this car a distinctively retro look. Othe changes included wheels with a thin-spoked design, available two-tone paint, and deleting the emblems on the side of the front fender, the ones shaped like boxer engines. It looks kind of like a mix between an older Jaguar XK from about 2000 and the 2000GT.
It's not unusual for Toyota to make different versions of an existing car. It's a veritable powerhouse in Japan, with its own large city and dealer network separated into "brands" like Toyopet, Corolla, and Netz. Back in the old days, the original 86 we know as the Corolla Trueno also had a version called the Levin, which had square fixed lights instead of pop-ups.
When it went on sale back in 2015, the 86 Style Cb retailed for 4,180,582 yen, which was almost $34,300 at the time. It still came with the 200 horsepower 2.0-liter. The one in these pictures belongs to @squaad_zn6, who resides in Taiwan. The kit was retrofitted to the car and matched to custom wheels and a hellaflush suspension setup.
