2023 EV6 GT Heading to Australia as the AU$100,000 Kia

Kia is readying the EV6 GT for Australia, as their most powerful production model ever made will start arriving at dealers in the coming weeks. It was already shown locally at the Australian Open, and it knocks on the door of the six-digit mark. The recommended retail price of the Kia EV6 GT is AU$99,590, equaling US$70,810 at today’s exchange rates.
It uses a dual-motor setup, with the front one delivering 160 kW (218 ps/214 hp) and the rear one 270 kW (367 ps/362 hp). The total output produced is 430 kW (585 ps/576 hp), and it has 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque available via the right pedal. Kia says that from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), the EV6 GT needs just 3.5 seconds, and it will keep pushing up to 260 kph (162 mph). On a full charge, the 77.4 kWh enables a range of 424 km (263 miles) on the WLTP cycle.
The stopping power is provided by the 380 mm (15 in) front and 360 mm (14.2 in) rear ventilated brake discs, with four-piston calipers at the front finished in green. The bigger brakes over the rest of the lineup were able to be fitted thanks to the double-ball joint front suspension. The virtual steering axis, on the other hand, is said to enhance the driving dynamics of the car.
The electronic limited-slip differential, stability control, electronically-controlled suspension, e-motors, brakes, and steering are automatically configured in the GT Drive mode. Those holding the wheel can further tune the stiffness of the vehicle via the My Drive Mode, and they can go sideways in the EV6 GT too, if they so please, by activating the Drift Mode, which sends 100% of the thrust to the rear wheels.
Some of the standard equipment includes the dual-curved display, mixing the 12.3-inch infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, augmented reality head-up display, in-built navigation, 14-speaker Meridian audio, wireless charging pad, USB ports, 64-color ambient lighting, artificial leather and suede upholstery, front sports seats, and dual-zone climate control. The Korean automaker also mentions the heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, smart key with push-button start, auto-dimming rearview mirror, electric tailgate, and rain-sensing wipers.
Other highlights include the 21-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, LED headlights and taillights, sequential turn signals, power-folding side mirrors, auto-folding flush-mounted door handles, rear privacy windows, solar glass for the front windshield and front door windows, sunroof, and sportier exterior styling that differentiates it from other EV6 models.
In terms of safety gear, it features remote smart park assist, automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, multi-collision braking, blind spot view monitor, 3D surround-view camera, and intelligent speed limit assist. The smart cruise control with stop and go function, front and rear parking sensors, tire pressure monitoring system, electronic parking brake, tire mobility kit, and others are also included.
