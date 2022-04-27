2023 Dodge Hornet Will Debut This August With Alfa Romeo Tonale Underpinnings

Remember the Hornet? Revealed in 2006 at the Geneva Motor Show, the multi-purpose vehicle should have reached series production in 2010. But as you’re well aware, the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008 said hell nope.
Dodge is revisiting this nameplate for a small crossover based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale, itself underpinned by the FCA Small Wide 4x4 vehicle architecture that premiered in 2017. Essentially a Jeep Compass with different styling and a few improvements under the skin, the Dodge Hornet came back to our attention in June 2021 thanks to an unverified insider report.
Leaked in February 2022, mere weeks after the Alfa Romeo Tonale was unveiled to mixed reception, the Hornet has been confirmed to premiere this coming summer. “Right now, we’re targeting August,” said Tim Kuniskis.
During an online meeting, the big kahuna at Dodge further confirmed “a PHEV or variant of that.” Due to supply chain issues, a delay is possible.
"Every single thing we’re doing is like in Jell-O right now because it’s so hard to plan anything,” said the chief exec, as reported by the Detroit Free Press. The big question is, what should customers be looking forward to?
Obviously enough, a different badge and minor styling revisions are on the menu. The press release for the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale confirms two powertrain options that cater to the needs of different customer pools.
The base specification is rocking a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, namely the Hurricane of the Jeep Wrangler. Also shared with the Giulia and Stelvio, this lump makes 256 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm). A nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive come as standard.
As for the plug-in hybrid, Alfa Romeo downgrades to a six-speed transmission and 1.3 liters. In conjunction with the 90-kW electric motor that drives the rear wheels, the fuel-sipping powertrain is rated at 272 ponies and more than 30 miles (48 kilometers) of zero-emission driving range.
