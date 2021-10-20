2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Redline Confirmed: 8,600 RPM

More on this:

1 Custom Chevy Ramp Truck is Nicer Than Most of the Cars it Hauls

2 This Is Chevy's 1004-HP Big Block Crate Motor, a Naturally Aspirated Beast

3 2015 Chevrolet Camaro Is no Regular ZL1, Hits the Drag Strip with 855-HP V8

4 Third-Gen Chevy Montana Seeks Blazer Glory, Still Piggybacks the Maverick Shine

5 1959 Chevrolet Impala Left America Searching for a Better Life, Now Flexes Stunning Looks