Custom Chevy Ramp Truck is Nicer Than Most of the Cars it Hauls

For custom car junkies like ourselves, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based MaxMotive is the gift that keeps on giving. That said, custom classic cars are not the only ventures MaxMotive has its hands in. They need something to haul inventory around as well. Obviously, this vehicle couldn’t just be some off-the-shelf affair. It’s something far more memorable.
This 1941 Chevrolet Ramp truck is so far removed from what it was when it left the factory 80 years ago that it may as well be a different truck entirely. Even so, the modifications done to it are not only aesthetically pleasing but also entirely functional.
Underneath the truck lies not a classic Chevy chassis, but instead one from a modern Ford F-350 dually. This forms the solid foundation for the cornucopia of mods headed the truck’s way. Starting off with a 7.3 liter Ford Powerstroke turbodiesel engine to make sure even the heaviest load doesn’t make the truck so much as break a sweat.
The boosted hydraulic tilt cab makes for easy access to the engine compartment. Meanwhile, the 20-foot steel truck bed has enough room to accommodate even the widest and heaviest custom cars. As for the interior, the red leather upholstery fitted to this truck is of a quality fitting for a company so committed to custom cars while the custom gauge set ties everything together with a historically accurate design to what vehicles from this era would have sported.
These gauges indicate that the truck only has 210 miles amassed since its conversion to its current condition. Meaning that whoever’s lucky enough to buy it will likely get as much or more use out of it than a brand new ramp truck. We suspect that a new truck won’t look nearly as pretty as this one, to boot.
The price for this bundle of magnificence is $112,700, that’s before taxes and fees. Sure, that’s enough to cover the cost of a brand new European sports car, but it’s safe to say this ramp truck will make you more money in the long run hauling stuff than doing donuts in your BMW M3 and posting it on TikTok is likely to earn you.
Underneath the truck lies not a classic Chevy chassis, but instead one from a modern Ford F-350 dually. This forms the solid foundation for the cornucopia of mods headed the truck’s way. Starting off with a 7.3 liter Ford Powerstroke turbodiesel engine to make sure even the heaviest load doesn’t make the truck so much as break a sweat.
The boosted hydraulic tilt cab makes for easy access to the engine compartment. Meanwhile, the 20-foot steel truck bed has enough room to accommodate even the widest and heaviest custom cars. As for the interior, the red leather upholstery fitted to this truck is of a quality fitting for a company so committed to custom cars while the custom gauge set ties everything together with a historically accurate design to what vehicles from this era would have sported.
These gauges indicate that the truck only has 210 miles amassed since its conversion to its current condition. Meaning that whoever’s lucky enough to buy it will likely get as much or more use out of it than a brand new ramp truck. We suspect that a new truck won’t look nearly as pretty as this one, to boot.
The price for this bundle of magnificence is $112,700, that’s before taxes and fees. Sure, that’s enough to cover the cost of a brand new European sports car, but it’s safe to say this ramp truck will make you more money in the long run hauling stuff than doing donuts in your BMW M3 and posting it on TikTok is likely to earn you.