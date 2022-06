2023 Chevrolet Corvette Configurator Redesigned, Z06 Still Isn’t Listed

Estimated to cost over $80k, most likely $85k considering the advancements over the previous generation, the Z06 may be a little too extreme for some prospective customers. The customers in question may be much better off configuring a Stingray with the Z51 performance package, which costs $6,345 this model year compared to $5,000 for MY 2020.As ever, Chevrolet offers coupe and convertible Stingrays in 1LT, 2LT, or 3LT flavors. The most basic equipment package brings forth GT1 bucket seats, eight-way power adjustments for the driver seat, an HD rear vision camera, 10-speaker premium audio from Bose, and a trial subscription to SiriusXM. The 2LT levels up to a head-up display, wireless phone charging, 14 speakers, side blind zone alert, as well as heated and power-folding mirrors with turn signal indicators and driver-side automatic dimming.Finally, the 3LT sweetens the deal with GT2 bucket seats and sueded microfiber for the headliner, visors, A-pillar trim, and the trim above the windshield and rear window. The direct-injected small block, codenamed LT2, soldiers on with 490 horsepower at 6,450 rpm and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque at 5,150 rpm. Add the NPP exhaust system included in the Z51 performance package, and you’ll get 5 additional ponies and pound-feet.Although it may seem a tad expensive, the Z51 is worth every dollar. Designed for track use, this option bundles the aforementioned exhaust with superior brakes from Brembo that feature four-piston calipers up front and monoblocks out back, a 5.17 rear axle ratio, an electronic limited-slip differential, FE4 suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control, heavy-duty cooling, a rear spoiler, and Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber boots.No fewer than 14 exterior colors are offered: Torch Red, Arctic White, Black, Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic, Elkhart Lake Blue Metallic, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, Carbon Flash Metallic, White Pearl Metallic Tricoat, Silver Flare Metallic, Caffeine Metallic, $500 Accelerate Yellow Metallic, $500 Rapid Blue, $995 Amplify Orange Tintcoat, and $995 Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat.How would you configure your C8 Stingray