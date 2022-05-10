C8 Corvette Z06 Torque Is Limited in Low Gears During the First 500 Miles

Similar to the Corvette Stingray, the Corvette Z06 comes with strings attached in the first 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers) of driving. For starters, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit states that engine torque is limited in low gears during the first 500 miles (800 kilometers).
Break-in guidelines continue with a few don’ts in the first 200 miles (322 kilometers). More specifically, avoid hard stops to break in the brake lines and drive at moderate speeds to break in the tires. As a brief refresher, the new Z06 comes with 275/30 R20s up front and 345/25 R21s out back.
For the first 500 miles (800 kilometers), owners are recommended to avoid full-throttle launches and hard braking. The automaker further highlights that engine speeds shouldn’t exceed 4,000 rpm. Also worthy of note, don’t drive at constant speeds and don’t let the engine labor during this period.
Page 189 of the owner’s manual also reads “do not participate in track events, sport driving schools, or similar activities” in the first 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers). The guidelines include another simple recommendation on page 189: “check engine oil with every refueling and add if necessary.”
Chevrolet says that oil and fuel consumption may be higher than normal during this period, which is only natural for such a beast of a powertrain. Internally referred to as LT6, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 in the Z06 is derived from the motorsport-spec engine of the C8.R that was critical to winning two constructors’ titles in the IMSA SportsCar Championship (2020 and 2021).
The 5.5-liter mill features a DOHC valvetrain, the second Corvette to boast this setup after the C4 ZR-1 that ran from the 1990 to 1995 model years.
Connected to the M1M transaxle, which is an evolution of the M1L in the Stingray, this lump revs to 8,600 rpm. Rated at 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 is circa one kilogram (2.2 pounds) heavier than the LT2 small block in the Stingray.
For the first 500 miles (800 kilometers), owners are recommended to avoid full-throttle launches and hard braking. The automaker further highlights that engine speeds shouldn’t exceed 4,000 rpm. Also worthy of note, don’t drive at constant speeds and don’t let the engine labor during this period.
Page 189 of the owner’s manual also reads “do not participate in track events, sport driving schools, or similar activities” in the first 1,500 miles (2,414 kilometers). The guidelines include another simple recommendation on page 189: “check engine oil with every refueling and add if necessary.”
Chevrolet says that oil and fuel consumption may be higher than normal during this period, which is only natural for such a beast of a powertrain. Internally referred to as LT6, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 in the Z06 is derived from the motorsport-spec engine of the C8.R that was critical to winning two constructors’ titles in the IMSA SportsCar Championship (2020 and 2021).
The 5.5-liter mill features a DOHC valvetrain, the second Corvette to boast this setup after the C4 ZR-1 that ran from the 1990 to 1995 model years.
Connected to the M1M transaxle, which is an evolution of the M1L in the Stingray, this lump revs to 8,600 rpm. Rated at 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque, the flat-plane crankshaft V8 is circa one kilogram (2.2 pounds) heavier than the LT2 small block in the Stingray.