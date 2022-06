C8 Corvette Z06 MSRP To Be Revealed This Week, Prepare Over $80k

DOHC

It will not be cheap, though. Corvettes were never affordable, and the Z06 is a special breed that has always commanded a premium over the Stingray. The previous generation, for example, used to retail from $81,995 for the coupe with the 1LZ equipment group. It’s also worth mentioning the C7 rocked a cross-plane crankshaft small block with traditional pushrods, not a newly-developed V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and avalvetrain.Codenamed Gemini, the LT6 in the Z06 is technically a small block due to its 4.4-inch bore spacing. Unrelated to the LS-based small blocks and LTA twin-turbo V8 that Cadillac sold for a brief period as the Blackwing, this lump is codenamed Gemini after the second U.S. crewed space program.Turning our attention back to pricing, it’s pretty obvious the C8 Z06 will cost a few thousand bucks more than its force-fed predecessor. The starting price that’s most often touted is approximately $85k, which is appropriate given the aforementioned engine and the fast-shifting transaxle of the C8.Speaking of which, the dual-clutch transmission is different in some respects from that of the Stingray. Take, for example, its production code: M1M versus M1L . Differences include a strengthened hub and basket, extra torque capacity for the clutches by means of an extra odd clutch plate, a 5.56:1 final drive compared to 5.2:1 for the Stingray Z51 and 4.9:1 for the Stingray, a stronger case and bellhousing, larger output shaft flanges that support high-strength half shafts, plus a track-ready lubrication system.From a displacement of 5.5 liters, the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in production today is rocking 670 ponies at 8,400 rpm and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque at 6,300 rpm. Capable of redlining to 8,600 rpm, the LT6 flaunts lightweight forged titanium connecting rods, low-profile forged pistons, titanium intake valves with dual valve springs, dual throttle bodies, CNC-machined ports, combustion chambers, and triple tuning valves.