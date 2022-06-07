C8 Corvette Z06 MSRP To Be Revealed This Week, Prepare Over $80k

Corvette Z06 enthusiasts can’t hardly wait for General Motors to confirm the pricing of the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined sports car. Based on the latest hearsay, the MSRP and configurator will go live this week.
It will not be cheap, though. Corvettes were never affordable, and the Z06 is a special breed that has always commanded a premium over the Stingray. The previous generation, for example, used to retail from $81,995 for the coupe with the 1LZ equipment group. It’s also worth mentioning the C7 rocked a cross-plane crankshaft small block with traditional pushrods, not a newly-developed V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and a DOHC valvetrain.
Codenamed Gemini, the LT6 in the Z06 is technically a small block due to its 4.4-inch bore spacing. Unrelated to the LS-based small blocks and LTA twin-turbo V8 that Cadillac sold for a brief period as the Blackwing, this lump is codenamed Gemini after the second U.S. crewed space program.
Turning our attention back to pricing, it’s pretty obvious the C8 Z06 will cost a few thousand bucks more than its force-fed predecessor. The starting price that’s most often touted is approximately $85k, which is appropriate given the aforementioned engine and the fast-shifting transaxle of the C8.
Speaking of which, the dual-clutch transmission is different in some respects from that of the Stingray. Take, for example, its production code: M1M versus M1L. Differences include a strengthened hub and basket, extra torque capacity for the clutches by means of an extra odd clutch plate, a 5.56:1 final drive compared to 5.2:1 for the Stingray Z51 and 4.9:1 for the Stingray, a stronger case and bellhousing, larger output shaft flanges that support high-strength half shafts, plus a track-ready lubrication system.
From a displacement of 5.5 liters, the most powerful naturally-aspirated V8 in production today is rocking 670 ponies at 8,400 rpm and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque at 6,300 rpm. Capable of redlining to 8,600 rpm, the LT6 flaunts lightweight forged titanium connecting rods, low-profile forged pistons, titanium intake valves with dual valve springs, dual throttle bodies, CNC-machined ports, combustion chambers, and triple tuning valves.
