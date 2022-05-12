2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Redline Edition Is All Show, No Extra Go

An appearance package that elevates the Bolt EUV’s look, the Redline Edition will be available to order for the 2023 model year. Several unique features help the Bolt EUV Redline Edition stand out in the crowd, starting with 17-inch wheels painted in gloss black with red accents.
As with every other specification available right now, this fellow is equipped with Michelin Energy Saver all-season rubber boots that measure 215/50 by 17 inches. A black-and-red badge on the hatch also needs to be mentioned, along with red accent decals on the side mirror caps. The LT and Premier trims can be specified with black leather and red stitching.
Last but certainly not least, Chevrolet has confirmed three body colors. The list starts with the Mosaic Black Metallic of the pictured car. The other two choices come in the guise of Summit White and Silver Flare Metallic.
Chevrolet isn’t ready to discuss pricing or any other information, but chances are that not much is going to change over the 2022 model. If this is the case, look forward to a 65-kWh battery consisting of 288 cells. Covered for eight years or 100,000 miles (circa 160,000 kilometers), this battery powers a 150-kW electric motor that drives the front wheels. A final ratio of 7.05:1 is featured, along with 266 pound-feet (360 Nm) of torque.
Charging at 120 volts adds approximately four miles of range in one hour. Level up to 240 volts, and a full charge is estimated to take seven hours. Using a DC fast charger, the Biggest of the Big Three in Detroit quotes 95 miles (153 kilometers) of driving range in approximately 30 minutes.
Stopping power comes courtesy of ventilated brake discs up front and solid brake discs in the rear. Gifted with independent front suspension and a torsion beam out back are featured, the Bolt EUV boasts an estimated driving range of 247 miles (398 kilometers). The 2022 model year Bolt EV is good for 259 miles (416 kilometers) as per the peeps at the EPA.
