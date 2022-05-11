Rotary-Swap C5 Chevy Corvette Is One JDM Step From Morphing Into an FD3S RX-7

For virtual automotive artist enthusiasts, Khyzyl Saleem, the pixel master better known as the_kyza on social media, does not require an introduction. For everyone else who just stumbled upon this C5 looking like a tuned FD3S, hold your horses, and do not jump to outrageous conclusions.
This self-taught concept artist from the British Midlands (England) is not only an accomplished CGI expert and Hagerty-partnered YT vlogger but also the creator and co-founder of the aftermarket body kit and design brand LTO: Live to Offend. Plus, he owns both a third-generation 1992 FD3S Mazda RX-7 and a C5 Chevy Corvette.
So, no one should be surprised as to why he fondly recalled that precious (or maniacal, some might say) moment when he cooked up a CGI C5 Chevy Corvette that was probably just one or two JDM steps away from completely morphing into an FD3S RX-7 wannabe. The author says it is probably one of his best works ever, as he naturally blended C5 and FD3S styling into a single entity... complete with RE Amemiya attire.
Surely, this C5 FD3S “mashup” is not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. But for those who would love to call all Corvette and RX-7 enthusiasts and enrage them, do remember: no C5 or FD3S sports cars have been harmed during the making of this wishful thinking digital project. Besides, I also wonder what normal people would have to say about a rotary-swapped C5 FD3S Corvette RX-7 with a 13B Bridgeport engine howling away at the moon while those tri-spoke wheels spun uncontrollably to burn rubber…
Dreams, dreams, I know! Now, to get back on the right CGI track, at least folks might appreciate that a Corvette sure looks great when adorned with burgundy attire and contrasted by all sorts of black bits and pieces, not to mention getting slammed hard into the ground as if speed bumps never existed…
