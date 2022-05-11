Backyard Find Chevrolet El Camino Is a 53-Year-Old Project That Still Looks Tempting

A 1969 Chevrolet El Camino is fighting for a second chance these days, as the vehicle has recently been listed online for an auction that could breathe new life into a rough classic that has most likely struggled with the test of time.
Just like the Impala and the Chevelle, the El Camino enjoyed pretty good sales during the ‘60s, though the second half of the decade produced a more or less significant drop overall.
Nevertheless, the El Camino remains a very sought-after model, not necessarily in the world of collectors but for people who are interested in custom builds where such a model would fit like a glove.
One El Camino that looks like it deserves a second chance is right here, as the vehicle has allegedly been saved from a backyard not a long time ago.
Its condition obviously isn’t the best, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise. If it’s indeed a backyard find, the 1969 Chevrolet has obviously been sitting for a very long time, so expect the typical rust on the floors. eBay seller shav2677 hasn’t provided any information on this front, but they do say that a total restoration is the only way to go anyway.
Probably the best thing about this El Camino is that it’s still complete. In other words, no big parts are missing, so if you’re indeed interested in a full restoration, the starting point is already available.
The engine under the hood is no longer running, but on the other hand, the seller hasn’t revealed if the 350 (5.7-liter) V8 is the original unit and whether it’s stuck from sitting or not.
As far as the selling price is concerned, this El Camino isn’t necessarily the most expensive, but on the other hand, it’s not exactly affordable either. The bidding starts at $5,550, but there’s no reserve a place, so one bid is all it takes for this El Camino to find a new home.
Nevertheless, the El Camino remains a very sought-after model, not necessarily in the world of collectors but for people who are interested in custom builds where such a model would fit like a glove.
One El Camino that looks like it deserves a second chance is right here, as the vehicle has allegedly been saved from a backyard not a long time ago.
Its condition obviously isn’t the best, but this isn’t necessarily a surprise. If it’s indeed a backyard find, the 1969 Chevrolet has obviously been sitting for a very long time, so expect the typical rust on the floors. eBay seller shav2677 hasn’t provided any information on this front, but they do say that a total restoration is the only way to go anyway.
Probably the best thing about this El Camino is that it’s still complete. In other words, no big parts are missing, so if you’re indeed interested in a full restoration, the starting point is already available.
The engine under the hood is no longer running, but on the other hand, the seller hasn’t revealed if the 350 (5.7-liter) V8 is the original unit and whether it’s stuck from sitting or not.
As far as the selling price is concerned, this El Camino isn’t necessarily the most expensive, but on the other hand, it’s not exactly affordable either. The bidding starts at $5,550, but there’s no reserve a place, so one bid is all it takes for this El Camino to find a new home.