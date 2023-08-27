2023 BMW M5 CS With Custom Downpipes Screams on the Dyno, Makes 788 HP

The CS, which stands for Competition Sport, isn't for the faint of heart. The most extreme M5 yet is much lighter than the standard model, packs a bigger punch than the Competition specification, and can easily shame an R35 in the quarter mile.
Certain peeps, however, aren't satisfied with the stock performance. That's where the aftermarket enters the scene with upgrades as simple as less restrictive downpipes. Pictured at the Biesse Racing Bergamo dyno testing room in Italy, the M5 CS in the video below rocks a set of custom downpipes.
Modifications further include a Wagner Tuning intercooler kit and carbon-fiber turbo inlets from Eventuri. The latter upgrade alone promises a reduction of 0.12 seconds from 60 to 130 miles per hour (97 to 209 kilometers per hour) because said inlets maintain a larger diameter compared to the stock units all the way to the twin-scroll turbos of the 4.4-liter V8 lump that BMW refers to as S63.
Throw in a Stage 2 ECU remap, and this fellow is much obliged to crank out 799.1 ps at 5,655 revolutions per minute. The dyno recorded a peak torque of 1,125 Nm at 2,722 revolutions per minute. In imperial units, make that 788.1 horsepower and 830 pound-feet of tire-shredding torque. All four tires, that is, because the M5 CS comes with M xDrive as standard. Of course, it has RWD mode as well.
70 kilograms (154 pounds) lighter than the M5 Competition, the M5 CS tips the scales at 1,825 kilograms (4,023 pounds). The most powerful M5 yet will be replaced by a new breed in 2024 for the 2025 model year. Codenamed G90 for the sedan, the F90's replacement is expected to weigh over two metric tons because of plug-in hybrid assistance.
Electrification is one thing, but rather surprisingly, BMW has also confirmed a station wagon. Referred to as G99, the M5 Touring has yet to be confirmed for the United States market. The M3 Touring isn't available stateside either, which is only natural given that increasingly larger sport utility vehicles and trucks reign supreme in this part of the world.
Both the G90 and G99 are powered by the S68 engine, which isn't only a refresh of the S63. It's advertised as an all-new design, although it carries over the displacement and hot-vee layout of the N63-based S63. The S68 made its debut in an M Performance vehicle – the X7 M60i – in April 2022 with mild-hybrid assistance. Said engine is also featured in the XM, whose plug-in hybrid system will carry over to the G90 sedan and G99 station wagon.
We don't know the output numbers for the all-new M5, though. On the other hand, we do know the XM flaunts 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm). The XM Label Red is rated at – get this – 738 horsepower and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm).
