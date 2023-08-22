This BMW M3 CSL Has Been Sitting in a Car Park for 20 Years, Got Clamped Twice

More on this:

1 BMW Owners Turn to Crowdfunding After Police Crushed Their Cars for Illegal Drifting

2 The BMW M3 Wagon Is Nearly Here, but We Almost Got One More Than Two Decades Ago

3 2023 BMW M3 CSL Hits the Nurburgring, Could Cost Supercar Money

4 Now 19 Years Old, the BMW M3 CSL Remains One of the Best M-Badged Cars of All Time

5 BMW M3 CSL Has Brutal Nurburgring Near Crash, Stops Inches Away from Guardrail