2023 BMW M3 CSL Hits the Nurburgring, Could Cost Supercar Money

The new-gen BMW M3 family is about to get a lot more exciting, as they have started working on the range-topping M3 CSL.
Essentially a lighter and more powerful version of the normal sports sedan, sitting above the Competition, the 2023 BMW M3 CSL will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors, namely the E46 CSL, and the GTS variants of the E92 and F82.
It is possible that it will feature less sound proofing, light bucket seats, and perhaps a rear-seat delete, considering that the first prototype of the car, seen on and around the Nurburgring, had camouflaged rear windows. The diet might continue with certain carbon fiber panels, perhaps including the roof, which would lower the center of gravity, improving the car’s dynamics.
Having a face identical to that of the upcoming BMW M4 CSL, the M3 CSL will set itself apart from the normal M3 and M3 Competition by featuring a new grille, bumper with revised air intakes, and bigger chin spoiler. Out back, designers gave it a different diffuser that looks more aggressive and has cutouts for the quad tailpipes. Since the rear bumper, ducktail spoiler, and other parts do not seem to have changed at all, they might not be the final production units.
Besides the beefed-up styling, and lighter construction, the 2023 M3 CSL could have a stiffer suspension setup and perhaps tweaked brakes. The icing on the cake will be an even punchier version of the twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six, which is understood to pump out a little over 540 bhp. This would give it an advantage of around 40 bhp over the current M3 Competition, and the output could be channeled to the rear wheels exclusively, due to weight-saving purposes, through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Sure, the latter beats the lightweight approach, but it would make it much quicker compared to the stick shift.
With the M4 CSL expected to debut next month, the sportier M3 might be shown before the end of the year, unless BMW decides to present both of them at the same time, which we doubt. In terms of pricing, it might exceed the $150,000 mark, with some claiming that it might cost close to $200,000 when fully specced.
