Interview: Polaris' SteelDrive Transmission Isn't Your Dad's CVT, It's Even Better

One nearly-universal sentiment in the orbit around modern car culture binds together muscle car, European, and JDM fandoms regardless of their backgrounds; we all freaking hate continuously variable transmissions. When someone wise to how modern automobiles function peeps a vehicle spec sheet and finds a CVT on the list, the response is generally a sigh, followed by a clearly annoyed eye roll. But would you believe the opposite is true in powersports and 4x4 utility vehicles? But even by UTV side-by-side standards, Polaris' all-new Steeldrive CVT is nothing short of game-changing.

7 photos Photo: Benny Kirk/autoevolution