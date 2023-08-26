Driven: Polaris' RANGER XD 1500 Could Be the Most Capable UTV Ever Built

It can be pretty easy to fall victim to hyperbole in this business. But there's something to be said about an industry leader so eager to take their sector by the horns and show everyone where things are headed. Though not the first to invent the UTV form factor, Polaris side-by-sides are routinely among the most refined in their category. As an impact statement to this effect, the all-new Polaris Ranger XD 1500 might be nothing short of the ultimate utilitarian side-by-side.

37 photos Photo: Benny Kirk/autoevolution