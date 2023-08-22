Honda Recalls CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid for Improperly Manufactured eCVT

Both the CR-V compact crossover and Accord mid-size sedan were redesigned for the 2023 model year. The eCVT used in their hybrid versions is a brand-new design as well, and Honda has just admitted to assembling a number of transmissions incorrectly.
The Japanese automaker became aware of this blunder on April 20, when American Honda Motor received a warranty claim relating to a charging system warning message. A week later, process improvement measures were implemented to address production issues. Come May 30, the company launched an investigation into said issue.
It took Honda until August 4 to determine that an improper manufacturing process may result in a broken electronic transmission generator resolver cover. Broken pieces may cut wires during operation, leading to a loss of motive power. Honda notes that restarting the vehicle may not be possible, therefore increasing the risk of a crash. The Japanese manufacturer admits that the generator resolver cover might have been installed out of sequence.
As per the documents filed with the NHTSA, the part numbers for the CR-V Hybrid's transmission and Accord Hybrid's transmission are 20041-69K-A02 and 20041-6MR-A02. Suspect eCVTs will be replaced by dealers at no cost to affected owners.
Dealers have already been informed of this recall, yet owners will have to wait until October 11 to receive Honda-branded envelopes via first-class mail. Only 19 vehicles are believed to have been equipped with incorrectly assembled transmissions. Production dates range between December 8, 2022 and April 25, 2023 for the CR-V Hybrid. In the Accord Hybrid's case, the safety recall report attached below reads January 31, 2023 through April 13, 2023.
Easily the best-selling Honda in the United States of America, the CR-V totaled 163,697 deliveries in the first half of 2023, up from 116,602 deliveries in the first half of 2022. The Accord is popular too, although not as much because sedans aren't exactly hot. In the first six months of the year, Honda delivered 99,845 units versus 80,422 in the first half of 2022, representing an improvement of 24.2%.
The 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder 2024 Honda CR-V stickers at $29,500 as of August 2023. The base LX trim level comes with 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, a four-speaker audio system, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, push-button start, and lots of safety goodies, including Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System.
The CR-V Hybrid is available in Sport and Sport-L flavors, with the former carrying a sticker price of $33,350 (sans destination freight charge). The Accord continues to be listed as a 2023 model by the online configurator, with prices kicking off at $27,295 for the 1.5-liter turbo with 192 ponies under its belt. The Sport Hybrid grade starts at $31,345.
Not surprising in the least, the CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid are more frugal than their ICE-only siblings. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the compact crossover averages up to 40 miles per gallon (approximately 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) as a hybrid. In the sedan's case, make that 48 miles per gallon (4.9 liters per 100 kilometers).
It took Honda until August 4 to determine that an improper manufacturing process may result in a broken electronic transmission generator resolver cover. Broken pieces may cut wires during operation, leading to a loss of motive power. Honda notes that restarting the vehicle may not be possible, therefore increasing the risk of a crash. The Japanese manufacturer admits that the generator resolver cover might have been installed out of sequence.
As per the documents filed with the NHTSA, the part numbers for the CR-V Hybrid's transmission and Accord Hybrid's transmission are 20041-69K-A02 and 20041-6MR-A02. Suspect eCVTs will be replaced by dealers at no cost to affected owners.
Dealers have already been informed of this recall, yet owners will have to wait until October 11 to receive Honda-branded envelopes via first-class mail. Only 19 vehicles are believed to have been equipped with incorrectly assembled transmissions. Production dates range between December 8, 2022 and April 25, 2023 for the CR-V Hybrid. In the Accord Hybrid's case, the safety recall report attached below reads January 31, 2023 through April 13, 2023.
Easily the best-selling Honda in the United States of America, the CR-V totaled 163,697 deliveries in the first half of 2023, up from 116,602 deliveries in the first half of 2022. The Accord is popular too, although not as much because sedans aren't exactly hot. In the first six months of the year, Honda delivered 99,845 units versus 80,422 in the first half of 2022, representing an improvement of 24.2%.
The 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder 2024 Honda CR-V stickers at $29,500 as of August 2023. The base LX trim level comes with 17-inch alloys, LED headlights, a four-speaker audio system, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, push-button start, and lots of safety goodies, including Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control, and Lane Keeping Assist System.
The CR-V Hybrid is available in Sport and Sport-L flavors, with the former carrying a sticker price of $33,350 (sans destination freight charge). The Accord continues to be listed as a 2023 model by the online configurator, with prices kicking off at $27,295 for the 1.5-liter turbo with 192 ponies under its belt. The Sport Hybrid grade starts at $31,345.
Not surprising in the least, the CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid are more frugal than their ICE-only siblings. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the compact crossover averages up to 40 miles per gallon (approximately 5.9 liters per 100 kilometers) as a hybrid. In the sedan's case, make that 48 miles per gallon (4.9 liters per 100 kilometers).