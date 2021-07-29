2022 VW T-Roc Cabriolet Caught Naked, Can You Tell What’s New?

Alongside the 2022 T-Roc compact SUV, Volkswagen has also started testing the mid-cycle refresh of the Cabriolet. The open-top model was spied naked, revealing minimal changes to its exterior design.
The refreshed headlamps have new graphics, and the grille was tweaked, getting additional chrome trim. We can see that the LED DRLs were reshaped, and there are no front fog lamps integrated into the bumper that otherwise has a larger lower air intake and skid plate-like trim.
The profile looks the same, save for the unpainted lower door attachments on the spied prototype. The back end follows a similar path with minimal upgrades that seem to revolve around the trim on each side of the license plate holder that’s still positioned in the bumper. The diffuser is all-new, and the taillights have reinterpreted graphics.
A folding cloth top still covers the cabin that appears to have received a new infotainment system. Our spies couldn’t get close enough to the test car, but zooming in on the pics reveals an alleged bigger screen in the middle of the dashboard – or is that laptop?
Volkswagen might update the engine family, making it more frugal and less polluting. We don’t know any juicy details about it so far, but in all likelihood, we might see the same small mills. There is a small chance that the lineup might be expanded with a GTE plug-in hybrid variant, presumably with the 242 HP (245 PS / 180 kW) unit of the Golf and Tiguan, but you should take this rumor with a pinch of salt.
While the 2022 T-Roc is expected to premiere in the coming months, the Cabriolet is understood to be due early next year. The facelift could slightly bump the price over the current iteration, which kicks off at €28,165 (equal to $33,285) in Germany.
