Rivian Confirms Suspicion of New Products With Six New Names Trademarked

Right when Rivian confirmed it was looking for a 10,000-acre land to establish its second factory, we wrote: that’s for new products, not for the ones already presented. It did not take long for Rivian to tacitly confirm that. The Rivian Owners Forum discovered the company trademarked six new names. While they will hardly bring any surprises, we already know what these new EVs will be called.
Following the naming strategy is established with the R1T and the R1S, Rivian trademarked R3T, R3S, R4T, R4S, R5T, and R5S. The R2T and R2S were already protected back in 2018 and 2019, according to the Rivian Owners Forum. Rivian also trademarked the names R2A, R2C, R2R, R1A, R1V, and R2X. Summing up, Rivian has plenty of names to use in its future products.
While “T” stands for truck and “S” for SUV, we have no idea what “A,” “C,” “V,” “X,” and “R” are supposed to mean. There are many theories all over the internet about them, such as “A” referring to sedans (because of Audi, apparently), “V” to van, “X” to crossover, “C” to crossover or cross country, and “R” for sports derivatives (it could stand for “rally,” for example). With no evidence about what these letters aim to represent, that all is just speculation at this point.
What we can tell for sure is that the numbers refer to the hierarchy Rivian plans to establish in its lineup. That scale could relate to market segments, but then things get a little weird. With “1” being reserved to its flagships, “2” could refer to midsize trucks and crossovers, “3” to compact vehicles and “4” to subcompact EVs.
The issue with that hypothesis is that “5” would have to refer to mini compact cars such as the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV and the Chery QQ Ice Cream. Considering how successful they are, it would not be an absurd proposition if it did not refer to a truck and an SUV.
Whatever Rivian plans to present, the second plant will be in charge of them. Perhaps even the Normal plant will have to make some of these vehicles (the ones with the 1 in the name, most probably). Great news, but we are still waiting for the first deliveries of the R1T and R1S. So are customers with pre-orders.
