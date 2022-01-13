2022 Volkswagen T-Roc R Is Your High-Riding Golf R Alternative That Actually Costs Less

The Volkswagen T-Roc R has often been deemed as a Golf R on stilts, and for good reasons, as it shares quite a few features with its hot hatch sibling.
Since crossovers, especially sporty ones, tend to cost more than their low-riding alternatives, one might expect the T-Roc R to be pricier than the Golf R. However, that’s not quite the case, as it is actually cheaper.
Volkswagen says that pricing in Germany starts at €48,445, equal to $55,208 at the current exchange rates. Naturally, we checked out their local website, learning that the Golf R is accompanied by a recommended retail price of €51,835 ($59,071). In fact, if we were to compare it to the brand’s hot hatch lineup, then it would slot between the GTI, GTI Clubsport, GTE, and GTD, and the range-topping Golf R.
The 2022 T-Roc R is already up for grabs in its homeland, and we reckon it should start arriving at dealers in selected markets shortly. The model is distinguished from the regular variants by the sporty design, vertical LED DRLs, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, tinted LED taillights, R logos, and wheels. Inside, it sports the R-specific trim elements, decorative stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel, infotainment system, and digital dials, all of which are standard.
A host of driving assistance gear makes the daily commute more pleasant, with the T-Roc R getting front assist and lane assist as standard. The IQ.Drive travel assist, predictive cruise control, online voice control, We Connect Plus services, and others are included as well.
Power is supplied by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that delivers 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. It works in concert with a seven-speed DSG transmission, which has a launch control function, and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Those sitting behind the wheel can choose between different driving modes, including Race.
Volkswagen says that pricing in Germany starts at €48,445, equal to $55,208 at the current exchange rates. Naturally, we checked out their local website, learning that the Golf R is accompanied by a recommended retail price of €51,835 ($59,071). In fact, if we were to compare it to the brand’s hot hatch lineup, then it would slot between the GTI, GTI Clubsport, GTE, and GTD, and the range-topping Golf R.
The 2022 T-Roc R is already up for grabs in its homeland, and we reckon it should start arriving at dealers in selected markets shortly. The model is distinguished from the regular variants by the sporty design, vertical LED DRLs, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, tinted LED taillights, R logos, and wheels. Inside, it sports the R-specific trim elements, decorative stitching, leather-wrapped steering wheel, infotainment system, and digital dials, all of which are standard.
A host of driving assistance gear makes the daily commute more pleasant, with the T-Roc R getting front assist and lane assist as standard. The IQ.Drive travel assist, predictive cruise control, online voice control, We Connect Plus services, and others are included as well.
Power is supplied by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that delivers 300 ps (296 hp / 221 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque. It works in concert with a seven-speed DSG transmission, which has a launch control function, and 4Motion all-wheel drive. Those sitting behind the wheel can choose between different driving modes, including Race.