2022 Suzuki Across Updated With New On-Board Charger, More Convenience

Not to be confused with the Across motorcycle produced between 1990 and 1998, the Across utility vehicle was introduced in July 2020. Exclusively offered as a plug-in hybrid in Europe and the United Kingdom, the all-paw-drive compact utility vehicle has been updated for 2022.
As the headline implies, the highlight comes in the guise of an on-board AC charger that now charges at 6 kW rather than 3 kW. What does that mean in terms of charging times? Well, think 2.45 hours instead of 5.30 hours when plugged into a 32-amp rapid charger. On 16 amps, the Across promises to reduce the charging time by 36 minutes to less than 5 hours.
The Japanese automaker further boasts LED-type fog lamps, rear cabin lighting, and luggage compartment lighting. Illumination has been added to the overhead console switches and mirror control as well. Last, but certainly not least, Suzuki claims that it has changed the USB-A ports to USB-C.
Suzuki offers no fewer than six exterior finishes. The list starts with the pictured White Pearl Crystal Shine, followed by Sensual Red Mica, Attitude Black Mica, Dark Blue Mica, and Silver Metallic. The automaker says that there is no additional charge for metallic or pearlescent exterior colors.
There is, however, a problem with this fuel-sipping crossover. I’m not referring to its badge-engineered problem, but that it’s more expensive than the Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid on which it’s based. Over in Germany, for example, the Across starts at €55,190 ($59,650 at current exchange rates) while the Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid is €47,490 ($51,330). British customers are charged £46,629 and £42,575, which is $60,915 and $55,620.
Why did Suzuki enter this apparently nonsensical partnership with Toyota? Well, you can point the finger at Euro 6 regulations. With CO2 emissions of 22 grams per kilometer, the Across is a vital product for Suzuki in the Old Continent. Come January 2025, the European Commission intends to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions for new cars and vans by 100 percent.
