7K-Mile 2001 Suzuki GSX-R600 Jogs on ZR-Rated Pilot Power Footgear From Michelin

At the time of its release, this sporty phenom was one of the most potent motorcycles in its class.
Not only was the 2001 variant of Suzuki’s GSX-R600 lineup the first to carry electronic fuel injection, but it also had the upper hand over its competition in terms of pricing. The bike’s lightweight construction, nimble handling and generous power output digits made it a force to be reckoned with, so it’s no wonder that gearheads were thrilled to see these creatures hit the shelves a couple of decades ago.
One such entity can be viewed in the photo gallery above, boasting 7k miles (11,000 km) on the odometer and ZR-rated Michelin Pilot Power tires with 2018 date codes. The Gixxer is just a few tiny scratches away from mint condition, and its brake fluids, motor oil and coolant have all been flushed earlier this year.
Below the predator’s sexy fairings, you’ll find an aluminum twin-spar skeleton embracing its liquid-cooled 599cc inline-four engine. Featuring a 14,500-rpm redline and four valves per cylinder head, the DOHC powerplant is paired with a cable-operated wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, which turns the rear three-spoke wheel by means of a drive chain.
When pushed to its absolute limit, the GSX-R's fuel-injected mill can deliver as much as 115 hp at the crankshaft, resulting in speeds of up to 158 mph (255 kph). Furthermore, Suzuki’s unrelenting speed demon is perfectly capable of finishing the quarter-mile sprint in eleven seconds flat, while its dry weight is rated at a mere 359 pounds (163 kg).
The motorcycle rests on fully-adjustable suspension modules at both ends, and stopping power comes from Tokico calipers biting a set of drilled brake discs. This feral piece of Japanese machinery is going under the hammer at no reserve on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website, so it could land in your driveway if you’ve got a few grand to spare. With four days to go before the auctioning deadline (April 10), the current bid is placed at $2,500.
One such entity can be viewed in the photo gallery above, boasting 7k miles (11,000 km) on the odometer and ZR-rated Michelin Pilot Power tires with 2018 date codes. The Gixxer is just a few tiny scratches away from mint condition, and its brake fluids, motor oil and coolant have all been flushed earlier this year.
Below the predator’s sexy fairings, you’ll find an aluminum twin-spar skeleton embracing its liquid-cooled 599cc inline-four engine. Featuring a 14,500-rpm redline and four valves per cylinder head, the DOHC powerplant is paired with a cable-operated wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, which turns the rear three-spoke wheel by means of a drive chain.
When pushed to its absolute limit, the GSX-R's fuel-injected mill can deliver as much as 115 hp at the crankshaft, resulting in speeds of up to 158 mph (255 kph). Furthermore, Suzuki’s unrelenting speed demon is perfectly capable of finishing the quarter-mile sprint in eleven seconds flat, while its dry weight is rated at a mere 359 pounds (163 kg).
The motorcycle rests on fully-adjustable suspension modules at both ends, and stopping power comes from Tokico calipers biting a set of drilled brake discs. This feral piece of Japanese machinery is going under the hammer at no reserve on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website, so it could land in your driveway if you’ve got a few grand to spare. With four days to go before the auctioning deadline (April 10), the current bid is placed at $2,500.