Rare 1983 Suzuki XN85 Turbo Looks as If It Just Left the Factory, Mileage May Surprise You

You’d be fairly hard-pressed to find an XN85 Turbo at all, let alone one that’s still in tip-top shape.
It’s a shame that Suzuki’s XN85 Turbo had only been kept in production for one year, during which a mere 1,152 copies have come off the assembly line. The ‘83 MY predator is put in motion by a turbocharged 673cc inline-four engine with two camshafts, eight valves, and a compression ratio of 7.4:1.
When the crank spins at 8,000 rpm, this air-cooled beast will go about delivering 85 turbo ponies to a five-speed transmission, which spins the rear wheel through a drive chain. In the neighborhood of 6,500 revs per minute, you’ll be experiencing up to 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) of fiendish twisting force.
If one were to push the XN85 to its absolute limit, the aforementioned power output figures would transform into a respectable top speed of 128 mph (206 kph). Weighing in at 551 pounds (250 kg) wet, Suzuki’s old-school phenom can finish the quarter-mile sprint in 12.3 seconds at 106 mph (171 kph).
Suspension duties are taken good care of by 37 mm (1.5 inches) anti-dive Kayaba forks up front and a preload-adjustable Full Floater monoshock on the other end. At twelve o’clock, stopping power comes from a pair of 260 mm (10.2 inches) discs, while the bike’s rear hoop carries a single brake rotor measuring 275 mm (10.8 inches) in diameter.
Having spent its whole life with the original owner, the XN85 Turbo shown in this article’s photo gallery is still in perfect condition after all these years. As of 2019, its rear brake master cylinder was subjected to a comprehensive refurbishment, and the OEM drive chain has been replaced with a modern unit.
Furthermore, both wheels were enveloped in youthful Metzeler Lasertec rubber to bring about ample grip on the tarmac. This impeccable rarity is going under the hammer at no reserve with 42,300 kilometers (26k miles) on the clock, and you’ve only got until tomorrow (March 27) to make an offer on Bring a Trailer. Currently, you’d need a negligible 3,000 bucks to take the lead, which is a genuine bargain if ever there was one!
