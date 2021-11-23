2022 Suzuki Katana Is Now a More Powerful Sword, Sleek as Ever

It was back in the early 1980s when Japanese bike maker Suzuki introduced the Katana, a sports motorcycle named after a local sword that managed to impress generations of riders. Freshly returned to the scene after a hiatus of a little over a decade, the model is now enjoying its new life and the customers’ rediscovered appetite for this kind of ride. And, as of next year, new capabilities are to be shown on the road.
As with any proper new model year update, the Japanese have focused on giving the Katana more power. They’ve fitted a new intake and exhaust, new valve springs, and a new airbox, and they’ve ended up squeezing 152 ps of power at 11,000 rpm, and “a broader spread of torque across the rev range.”
The engine of the GSX-S1000 platform-based ride comes with three setups that, even if they don’t change the amount of peak power, are meant to cater to different riding needs.
We’ve got mode A for sporty response, B for softer initial power delivery, and C to be used in wet or slippery conditions. They are backed by five modes for the traction control system.
The bike will continue to use the GSX-R-derived swingarm and aluminum frame and will pair those with fully-adjustable KYB front forks, Brembo brakes, and six-spoke wheels wearing Dunlop tires specifically designed for the model.
For 2022, Suzuki will also throw into the mix new looks, coming as a new dark matt blue color scheme meant to be reminiscent of the original Katana. That’s paired in turn with gold forks and wheels, but we’re also promised a grey variant of the bike riding on red wheels.
Suzuki says the new Katana will be available at the dealership in the spring of next year, but doesn’t say anything about price changes.
